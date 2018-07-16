Drone video shows just how close forest fire came to destroying Kenmount Terrace homes

A week after the Kenmount Terrace fire almost swept through the busy St. John's subdivision, it's still unknown how the blaze started.

There were 11 houses affected by the fire, including burned and melted siding along with some patio damage.

The situation could have been much worse if it weren't for the actions of two water bombers, a helicopter and fire crews on the ground battling the fire head on.​

Joe Dawson, a local drone operator, managed to capture exactly the extent of the damage the fire left behind. The blaze cleared out a large section of forest behind the subdivision and stopped just at the point where the situation could have gotten out of control, right on the doorsteps of the homes nearest to the wooded area.

Fortunately most of the fire was contained in an area where there were no residents, while an empty cul-de-sac acted as an informal fire break for the neighbourhood.

