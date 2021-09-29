N.L. driving instructor charged with sexual offences involving a youth while on the job: RCMP

A driving instructor on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula has been arrested and charged with sexual offences involving a minor that RCMP allege happened on the job.

Port Saunders RCMP arrested the 48-year-old man Friday, police said in a media release.

The man faces one charge of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation. Police said the charges involve a youth and stem from an investigation into the man's time while working as a driving instructor.

Police released the man from custody with conditions, including barring him from being around anyone under the age of 18 without another adult present.

He's scheduled to appear in court in December.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador