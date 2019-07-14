Driver headed to court after allegedly stealing 3 vehicles in one night

A 20-year-old man will appear in provincial court Sunday, after police say he stole three vehicles in just a few hours Saturday evening.

The RNC received the first report of a stolen vehicle around 7:30 p.m. from the centre city area of St. John's.

Soon after, a dangerous driver was reported to be driving the same vehicle.

Police say the driver ditched that vehicle and stole a second car in the town of Portugal Cove-St. Phillips.

By the time he got to the east end of St. John's, the driver ditched again and stole a third vehicle.

Around 11 p.m. police tracked the driver and the third stolen vehicle back to the centre city area.

That's when the driver attempted to flee on foot, but failed to make it very far.

Officers arrested and charged him with several offences including car theft, flight from police, resisting arrest, and dangerous driving.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador