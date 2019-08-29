Driver speeds past Mountie at 165 km/h on TCH, say police

A man from Bay Roberts has had his licence temporarily suspended after speeding past an RCMP officer on the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday.

The officer was sitting in an unmarked vehicle on the highway between Witless Bay Line and Holyrood Access Road around 2 p.m. when a vehicle came up behind the patrol car at an excessive speed, an RCMP news release said.

The officer used a rear radar beam to clock the driver going 165 km/h, according to the release.

A 32-year-old man from Bay Roberts has been charged with speeding in excess of 151 kilometres per hour, driving while suspended and operating an unregistered vehicle, an RCMP news release said.

The driver was previously suspended, so his vehicle was seized and taken at an impound lot. The impound period ranges from three to 30 days.

He was also issued a seven-day driver's licence suspension.

