Driver sentenced in single-vehicle rollover near Port Saunders last year

The driver in a single-vehicle crash on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula last year has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

The crash happened on Route 430, north of Port Saunders, on Aug. 7, 2018.

Last week, the female driver, 33, was sentenced to nine months in jail and 18 months' probation for impaired driving causing bodily harm and possession for the purpose of trafficking, RCMP said in a media release Tuesday.

The woman was also issued a 24-month driving ban.

At the time of the crash, RCMP said they believed alcohol was a factor.

A large quantity of cocaine and some prescription pills were recovered during the investigation, RCMP said.

The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and had to be airlifted to St. John's for treatment. The passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries and released.

RCMP said the driver was also convicted under the Highway Traffic Act for operating an unregistered vehicle without insurance.

