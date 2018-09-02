Skip to Main Content
Driver with $22K in outstanding fines, no licence or insurance in court
New

Driver with $22K in outstanding fines, no licence or insurance in court

The RNC conducted a traffic stop around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, and discovered the driver had more than $22,000 in outstanding fines.

The 53-year-old female driver also had her vehicle impounded

CBC News ·
During a traffic stop on Saturday night, RNC officers found a 53-year-old driver was operating a vehicle with no valid licence or insurance. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A woman owing more than $22,000 in outstanding fines had her vehicle impounded by police Saturday night.

The driver, 53, was pulled over in the west end of St. John's by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary at 9:43 p.m.

During the traffic stop, officers found the woman was operating the vehicle without a valid driver's licence or insurance.

The RNC said the woman was held in police custody for a Sunday court appearance.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us