Driver with $22K in outstanding fines, no licence or insurance in court
The RNC conducted a traffic stop around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, and discovered the driver had more than $22,000 in outstanding fines.
The 53-year-old female driver also had her vehicle impounded
A woman owing more than $22,000 in outstanding fines had her vehicle impounded by police Saturday night.
The driver, 53, was pulled over in the west end of St. John's by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary at 9:43 p.m.
During the traffic stop, officers found the woman was operating the vehicle without a valid driver's licence or insurance.
The RNC said the woman was held in police custody for a Sunday court appearance.