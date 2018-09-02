Driver with $22K in outstanding fines, no licence or insurance in court

A woman owing more than $22,000 in outstanding fines had her vehicle impounded by police Saturday night.

The driver, 53, was pulled over in the west end of St. John's by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary at 9:43 p.m.

During the traffic stop, officers found the woman was operating the vehicle without a valid driver's licence or insurance.

The RNC said the woman was held in police custody for a Sunday court appearance.

