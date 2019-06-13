Driving examiner asked for money from people taking driving test: RCMP

The RCMP say a driver examiner in Happy Valley-Goose Bay asked for money from people during driving tests.

Scott Norman, 43, was charged with breach of trust after being arrested Wednesday.

Police say he worked with the Motor Registration Division in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and was "inappropriately soliciting money from people during the driver examination process."

He was released by police and will be in court July 29.

It's not clear how long Norman worked there or when the alleged incidents happened, or even whether he's still employed by Service NL. A spokesperson would not confirm Norman's employment status Thursday afternoon, despite the charge and its relevance to the public.

"The provincial government does not speak to individual human resource issues and cannot provide any further comment as there is an investigation ongoing," the statement read.

When asked how the department oversees its examiners, Service NL said all driver examiners in the province report to the deputy registrar in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Norman was also responsible for conducting examinations in Labrador City, according to the department.

It's not clear at what specific point during the driver's test — at the beginning, or after the roadside test, for example — that Norman asked for cash. Police would not provide any additional information.

The RCMP said the arrest came after a lengthy investigation and believe there are other victims.

Police are asking people to come forward and make a complaint to the RCMP or RNC.