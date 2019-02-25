Driver fleeing from police crashes into home in Cupids

A driver fleeing police crashed into a Cupids, N.L., home early Saturday morning, say RCMP.

Patrol in the Conception Bay North town on Saturday tried to pull over a speeding driver, who refused to stop and fled instead, according to a statement from the Bay Roberts RCMP detachment.

"Given the risk it could pose to the public, the officer did not pursue the vehicle," says the statement.

Police soon received several reports of a vehicle that had lost control and crashed into a home, causing significant damage and then fleeing the scene. The RCMP then found the suspected vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

A 35-year-old woman who police say was the driver was arrested and later released. She has been charged with having no insurance, fleeing from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

She's due to appear in provincial court April 17.

