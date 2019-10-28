Sedan driver, 29, charged in Veterans Memorial crash

A 29-year-old man is facing charges over a dramatic crash that shut down a portion of Veterans Memorial Highway on the weekend.

The RCMP have charged a man from Fortune, N.L., under the Highway Traffic Act for improperly passing. It's expected he will face further charges.

In a news release Monday, the RCMP said the collision happened when a northbound sedan lost control while passing and collided with a northbound pickup truck, flipping the truck onto its roof.

Police, the Bay De Grave Regional Fire Department and local paramedics were called to the scene on Saturday and worked for two hours to clear the scene.

A 41-year-old man from Shearstown was the driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck that was hit.

Rick Edmunds, fire chief in nearby Bay Roberts, said one of his volunteer firefighters was in the truck and was sent to hospital with some cuts.

"The amount of damage, it's unreal. From looking at the vehicles you'd figure for sure there was fatalities," Edmunds told CBC News over the weekend.

"I'm telling you, very, very lucky."

The driver who's now facing charges was also transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador