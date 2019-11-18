Driver charged after leaving passenger trapped in overturned vehicle

Skip to Main Content
A driver who allegedly fled the scene of a crash, leaving his passenger inside the overturned vehicle, is now facing charges.

Single-vehicle crash happened in Corner Brook on Nov. 2

A 23-year-old man has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash. (RNC)

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Valley Road in Corner Brook on Nov. 2 just after 4 a.m.

They found the female passenger trapped inside the overturned Pontiac Vibe, but no driver. She was not seriously injured and was safely removed and taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it charged a 23-year-old man on Nov. 17 for failing to remain at the scene of a crash, as well as driving while prohibited.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Corner Brook in January.

