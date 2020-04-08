Drive-thru COVID-19 testing now available in Burin

Soon after health officials announced Newfoundland and Labrador's first case of COVID-19 in a long-term care setting was found in a patient in St. Lawrence, Eastern Health has opened a drive-through testing clinic in the region.

The clinic is based at the College of the North Atlantic campus in Burin, and becomes the second such testing location for the health authority. It also operates a clinic at St. Teresa's Elementary School in St. John's.

So far, only one case of COVID-19 has been identified on the Burin Peninsula.

Like in other municipalities, testing will be done by appointment only for people who have been referred to the clinic through the 811 heath line.

Chief medical officer of health Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie said Monday that a person in long-term care at the U.S. Memorial Hospital in St. Lawrence —which also has a walk-in emergency department, a family practice and a pharmacy — had contracted COVID-19.

Fitzgerald said at the time that residents of long-term care who were in close contact with the patient were being tested as was those in a neighbouring unit.

Haggie said the person's exposure to the virus came at a time when single visitors were allowed inside the facility, but it's not clear if the virus was passed on from a visitor or staff member.

Eastern Health said Wednesday that the new clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on an as-needed basis. People will stay in their vehicles while nurses collect samples.

Read more by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador