I moved to St. John's, and I find myself yearning for my Jewish identity

Drew Wolfson Bell, foreground, has learned to express himself through his food. (Adam Hefferman/Submitted by Drew Wolfson Bell)

Oi, where to begin?

First things first — I'm not from here. I grew up in Toronto and then moved to Montreal. That's where I started working in restaurants and ended up hanging around for the better part of a decade.

When I moved to Newfoundland and Labrador last year, it was on a whim. My friend Matthew Swift, whom I met working at Montreal's Vin Papillon and Joe Beef, was opening a restaurant called Terre and offered me a job.

I had never been here before but I needed a change and Newfoundland seemed as good as any place.

When I moved here, a lot of things were different but the one thing that really stuck out was how few Jews lived here.

Growing up Jewish, my family was not at all religious. However, I'd always lived in places where I was surrounded by Jewish culture. When I was growing up, my school lunches were on challah from the local Jewish bakery. The first time I drank a beer was at a bar mitzvah and, although I didn't go to temple very often, I still knew the rabbi.

Moving here, where Jewish culture isn't particularly present, forced me to start exploring my own Jewish identity.

Finding my identity in food

For me, memories of food are a medium to explore my Jewishness. I did not grow up with a strong food identity — that came later.

While working at Vin Papillon, the chef Willow Cardinal was able to instill in me that food can be used to express one's self. The dishes that went on the menu we were most excited about always seemed to originate with ingredients that we had a strong connection to.

Wolfson Bell, who moved to St. John's to work at Terre Restaurant, has been looking for ways to include Jewish culture in his cooking. (Adam Hefferman/Submitted by Drew Wolfson Bell)

The way both of us approached the same ingredients was expressive of our identity and our backgrounds. For Willow the smell of sauteing onions transported them back to their grandmother's house, for me it was challah.

It's hard to choose one item that's representative of Jewish cuisine but for me it's challah. From always being surrounded by it, all of the sudden I couldn't find challah anywhere. When I did, it was never right.

Frankly, this made me angry.

Challah is egg bread. What makes a really good challah is too many eggs, too much yeast, too much egg gloss and almost over-proofed bread. You can't just braid dough and call it challah. Basically that's what happens in Newfoundland and everyone seems fine with it.

A simple act leads to a connection

One day I was venting to Matt and he said, "Well, why don't you just start making it?" It seems like a small thing but when you're in a place where you feel disconnected, the simple act of baking can allow you to connect.

Matt's suggestion grew into a mitzvah. We now sell challah at Terre's café and we always have it for the weekend. It's a small thing that people might not notice, but for me being able to bake and serve the bread I grew up eating in a restaurant setting resonates both professionally and personally.

Wolfson Bell at the Dinner for Levi event in St. John's last year. He writes: 'It was a really cool event to be a part of and it was the first time I had ever cooked at a charity event.' (Adam Hefferman/Submitted by Drew Wolfson Bell)

Saying that I know now how to bake a really good challah is a cool thing to say as a cook, but it means more to me as a Jew.

While writing this article, I had so many questions but not many people I could turn to. After all, when you grow up immersed in a culture, you don't really have the perspective to understand it.

And, once you're removed from it, it becomes harder still.

The solution? I did what any good Jewish boy would do and called other Jewish boys. Two in particular: Zach Kolomeir, the chef at Dreyfus in Toronto, and Benji Greenberg, chef de cuisine at Joe Beef in Montreal. Having worked with them in the Joe Beef Group, they were uniquely qualified to tell me if I was losing my bananas.

I explained what I was feeling itchy about, and it turns out I wasn't crazy.

Benji told me about eating at a Jewish diner in Chicago and how the food there reminded him of home. I told him about eating at the Jewish Deli stand at the St. John's Farmers' Market and how I felt the same.

Zach told me about how he would think about the Eastern European Jewish Diaspora when thinking about dishes. I told him about how much I loved latkes and how I always try to find a way to get them on the menu.

Certainly, the three of us have different backgrounds but we are all Jewish. All of us have different backgrounds and stories but we are all also Jewish and through hearing their experiences, it helped me bring legitimacy to my own.

A special night at the restaurant

This year at Yom Kippur, my uncle David passed away. It was a huge blow for me, and I was at Terre when I heard.

It's said in Judaism that only the righteous die between Rosh Hashanah — that's New Year's — and Yom Kippur, the day of atonement. For sure, David was righteous; such a mensch.

Drew Wolfson Bell says moving to St. John's led him to discover things about his identity. ( Adam Hefferman/Submitted by Drew Wolfson Bell)

I wanted — in fact, I ached — to do something in his name. So I used the tools that I had. That Saturday, on the Shabbos, we removed as many electronics as we could from the restaurant, we used challah as the bread service, and served apples and honey as a dessert.

It felt right to honour him through food — Jewish food. It was a very emotional night, but by the end, I knew I had done something intensely Jewish and at the same time, universal.

I still can't articulate what Jewish identity is for me or my generation of Jews. I'm still exploring and struggling with how to show it in my food. But my God, I'm thinking about it!

It's a beginning and the start of something that I would have never thought about — or even cared to think about — before moving to a place where I was confronted with having to think about myself.