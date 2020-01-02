Husband and wife solve their own theft case, but say RNC dropped the ball

A St. John's couple tracked down their stolen items after their house was broken into on New Year's Eve, and even went as far as paying an undercover visit to the thieves, but police couldn't get a warrant to search the premises.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is now reviewing the way it handled the case, while Drew Brown and his wife, Sarah, have resigned themselves to the sad fact they may never see their stuff again.

The couple came home on New Year's Eve to find their house had been broken into and most of their electronics had been stolen.

"It's extremely frustrating," Brown said. "We basically gave them the case on a silver platter. All the pieces were set on the table for the dominos to fall and then they just didn't do it for whatever reason."

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are still hopeful to get the items returned to the couple.

Yesterday I discovered that my wife is like a super-intense vigilante detective. - Drew Brown

After finding their house had been rummaged over, the couple called the police.

The RNC were frank with them, saying it was unlikely they'd get their stuff back. Brown said each officer they dealt with seemed committed to solving the case, despite the odds being against them.

Brown, editor of news website The Independent in St. John's, trusted the officers to do their job.

His wife, however, did some digging of her own.

"My wife is still a little bit more mad about the situation then I was," Brown said on Thursday. "Yesterday I discovered that my wife is like a super-intense vigilante detective."

Located everything, took video and audio

She searched online and found a person selling a PlayStation on Kijiji. The postal code was near their house.

After making contact with the seller, Brown's wife and sister paid them a visit, posing as potential buyers.

One took a surreptitious video, while the other recorded the audio of the man listing all the things he had for sale. Each item matched what was stolen from their house.

When the man turned on the PlayStation, both Drew and Sarah's profiles came up on the screen.

The couple contacted the RNC, who sent an officer right away.

The investigating officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says he is looking at how the case was handled, but still hopes they'll be able to lay charges. (CBC)

The next day, however, they were told there was a mistake in the case. The police didn't put an officer on the house overnight, and therefore couldn't be sure that the items weren't removed from the property. The officer told them they couldn't get a warrant.

"My wife basically cracked the case," Brown said. "We know exactly where the guy is, we know where our stuff is."

The investigating officer told CBC News on Thursday it is not advisable for people to try to solve their own cases, but said he fully understands the impulse and empathizes with the Browns.

Brown said he's disappointed to lose his stuff, but more disappointed in the outcome of the investigation so far.

"We lost our security in our own home and neighbourhood and apparently there's nothing anyone can do about it."

