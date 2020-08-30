Art that stands the test of time: Step inside the Newfoundland Bronze Foundry

You've likely already encountered Morgan MacDonald's art.

His striking bronze work can be seen throughout Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond, such as the statue of Ron Hynes on George Street, the rower alongside Quidi Vidi Lake, or the memorial in Elliston to the sealing disaster of 1914.

You might look at MacDonald's portfolio and say he's made it as an artist. But he doesn't look at it that way.

"I don't even think of myself as successful. You're always trying to push the boundaries," he said.

"You make your own opportunity."

MacDonald is the owner and operator of the Newfoundland Bronze Foundry in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove where he practises the craft of "lost wax casting."

MacDonald describes his work as having two different art forms. The first part is the sculpture itself which he painstakingly sculpts from clay. Once he has his clay statue, which he calls the artwork, MacDonald creates a series of moulds to get to the bronzed end-product.

"The bronze is the part that's permanent, that's forever," he said.

"What you're really trying to do is preserve your artwork for the ages."

Meet MacDonald and step inside his bronze foundry in our series, Drawn To It, in the video player above. And catch up on other instalments of Drawn To It here:

Video production and editing by Mike Simms