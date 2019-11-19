Drawn to a career in illustration: Mike Feehan feels he was 'made to do this'

Although he's been drawing since he was a child, Mike Feehan's career path wasn't always an obvious choice.

Feehan spent years working in the graphic design and print industry before setting his sights on his childhood dream.

"I finally realized I wasn't totally happy doing that and I wanted to work in illustration and hopefully in comics," said Feehan. "I didn't think it was possible."

It took dedication, but after seven years of attending comic book conventions with his portfolio and meeting with editors and publishers, Feehan's persistence and hard work paid off: he was hired by DC Comics to illustrate Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles.

Seeing his work on the stands, his name next to the DC logo, was a dream come true.

These days, Feehan is kept busy with freelance work — everything from illustrations to storyboards for commercials, to 2D animations, along with his own personal projects.

Working primarily digitally, Feehan has the flexibility to work from anywhere. His usual set-up is a comfortable recliner in his living room in Paradise with his dog Buffy and his cat Ghost keeping him company.

When it comes to his art, there's a drive that doesn't go away.

"Somewhere in me I was made to do this," he said. "Every time I do something, I'm trying to level up, I'm trying to get better."

Check out Feehan discuss his art in more detail in our new series, Drawn to It, in the video player, and catch up on other instalments of Drawn To It here:

Videographer and editor: Mike Simms