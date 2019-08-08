Man clocked at 180 km/h. A month later, he fled police, speeding past kids: RCMP

The RCMP have charged a Paquet, N.L., man with dangerous driving and fleeing from police after two cars were clocked going 180 km/h last month.

The police were patrolling route 410 near Baie Verte on July 4 when they saw two vehicles "that appeared to be drag racing," according to a news release.

The radar clocked them going 180 kilometres an hour, more than double the speed limit, says the release.

Police turned on their lights and sirens and tried to stop the vehicles but the two cars got away.

It was more than a month later, on Tuesday, that police spotted one of the cars on the main street in Baie Verte and tried to stop it. Instead of stopping, the driver sped off "in an aggressive manner, passing a vehicle and dangerously speeding past young children on the side of the road," said the release.

The police didn't follow but on Thursday they arrested and charged a 23-year-old. He was released from custody.

His car has been impounded.

The RCMP continue to look for the other car and say more charges are pending.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador