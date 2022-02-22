Drag show looks to answer the deepest questions — like where do snot rockets come from?
Staring up at the great beyond and contemplating the cosmos can spark a lot of questions.
For St. John's drag collective Phlegm Fatales, one of those pressing existential investigations is: where do the boogers keep coming from?
The group is on a quest for that and other answers in their new lip-syncing musical Return to Planet Phlegm, a production they're calling a timeless journey through space and slime.
CBC reporter Ife Alaba takes us behind the scenes, and behind the performers' eye-popping drag getups. Check it out in the video above.