Drag show looks to answer the deepest questions — like where do snot rockets come from?

What do you get when you mix sci-fi, comedy, musical theatre, and drag? You get The Phlegm Fatales. We chat with the St. John's drag collective about their new stage show, and why trans and non-binary visibility matters more than ever.

Staring up at the great beyond and contemplating the cosmos can spark a lot of questions.

For St. John's drag collective Phlegm Fatales, one of those pressing existential investigations is: where do the boogers keep coming from?

The group is on a quest for that and other answers in their new lip-syncing musical Return to Planet Phlegm, a production they're calling a timeless journey through space and slime.

CBC reporter Ife Alaba takes us behind the scenes, and behind the performers' eye-popping drag getups. Check it out in the video above.

