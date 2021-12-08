Skip to Main Content
RCMP ticket driver behind dangerous highway pass near Doyles

69-year-old man ticketed for driving without care

A truck driver on Newfoundland's west coast captures NEAR catastrophe on the Trans-Canada Highway

28 days ago
Duration 1:13
Truck driver Tony Power captured this high-speed near miss on the Trans Canada Highway this week. 1:13

Police have ticketed the driver behind a dangerous act of driving involving an SUV narrowly squeezing between two transport trucks last month.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Traffic Services division opened an investigation after a video of the incident was shared on social media.

The driver behind the camera, truck driver Tony Power, shared the video and a collection of several other near-collisions he had witnessed with CBC's Here & Now in December.

The incident happened on the Trans-Canada Highway, about 10 kilometres east of Doyles, when a car passed Power's 75-foot-long truck with another truck in the oncoming lane. A collision was narrowly avoided.

Police told CBC News an investigation was opened in December, as the licence plate of the driver was visible in the video.

Police say they were able to identify the driver, a 69-year-old-man, who was ticketed Monday for driving without care and attention and making a pass when it was unsafe to do so.

now