Long-range weather forecasting might be an inexact science, but that hasn't stopped an oceans researcher and amateur historian from teaming up to bring Newfoundland and Labrador its very own almanac, complete with a tentative outlook for the months ahead.

It's also a compendium of folklore, sheet music, poetry and even some hard-nosed historical investigating — a modern take on the old periodicals that would attempt to read the skies so farmers could plan their seasonal crops.

The book, which just issued its fourth edition, was first conceived when climatologist Augustus Fanning glimpsed a vintage almanac on display in a drug store in St. John's. The shop, owned by Robert Doyle, doubled as a kind of showroom for Doyle's collection of local artifacts.

Doyle told CBC's meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler that his grandfather collected songs and news from outports along Newfoundland's coast in the 1920s, when he travelled around the island selling pharmaceuticals.

"He would report back on the weather and fisheries," Doyle said. "He noticed a lot of fishermen singing songs just in those outports. He collected those, so I took a little bit of inspiration from that."

Doyle's hobby and Fanning's climate expertise led to the revival of local stories and predictions in Doyle's 2019 Almanac of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"In this province especially, there's such an influence of the weather on all our activities," Doyle said. "It was a natural fit."

Solving local mysteries

The 2019 edition starts off with some sleuthing. A series of stone columns and surfaces scattered around Quidi Vidi and central St. John's are engraved with the letters "W.D.," but nobody seemed to know what the mysterious carvings meant or where they came from, Doyle said.

The amateur detectives wondered what these engravings could mean, and they tell all in this year's almanac. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

He and Fanning eventually discovered the letters stand for "war department," and were installed by the British military to denote government land, warning fishermen not to build their wharves close by. They dated the columns to the early 1700s by measuring lichen growth.

Warmer winter

Features on the adventures of explorer Bob Bartlett, a look inside a museum dedicated to antiquated boats, and a seven-page spread on the island's endemic pony — plus recipes, profiles, folk songs and a slew of photographs — round out Fanning's forecast for 2019.

"It is an El Niño year," Fanning said, meaning there's a warm pool of ocean water in the Pacific. "Because of that you've got this atmospheric wave train that can impact the weather all across Canada and United States."

That could bring balmier temperatures than usual in the coming weeks. But, of course, the warmer weather comes with a catch.

"Generally it would give us a milder winter," he said. "Which means more rain or more snow."

It's not for certain, but Doyle has a lot of confidence in Fanning's work. According to their calculations, he's right 65 per cent of the time.

