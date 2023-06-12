Despite slight dip in vacancy, downtown St. John's still full of buildings sitting stubbornly empty

Businesses come and go in downtown St. John's, but some buildings remain vacant for years. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Businesses come and go in any city's downtown area — it's the economic circle of life — but persistently vacant buildings are a problem St. John's has been dealing with for years.

Scott Cluney, executive director of the Downtown St. John's Business Commission — a business improvement area association that represents businesses and property owners of the downtown core — says there are about 30 street-level vacancies in the area. Some have plans. Some don't. Some are home to businesses on their upper floors.

"There's things happening with some properties that we're not entirely privy to. There could be a new development or a new business getting ready to take over a space," Cluney said.

"But generally we look at street-level space because that's the most visual and what people would see when they're walking or driving up and down the street."

The Downtown St. John's Business Commission publishes a brochure for tourists listing the businesses of the downtown core. The group stopped producing the index when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, because tourism came to a halt. But the catalog is back this year, Cluney said, with 40 new businesses that have opened since the last time they published the brochure.

Cluney estimates a similar number have closed, with the new businesses moving into some of the spaces left behind. Of the businesses no longer downtown, he said, only 10-13 haven't had a new business fill in behind them.

"Generally [this time of year] is when we'll start to see an uptick in some new businesses," said Cluney.

"In the last couple of years we've seen a couple of those spaces that are vacant being used seasonally."

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said downtown has been slowly "coming back" and he believes 2023 will be a step toward improvement.

"Over time we'll see downtown get out of this cycle that it seems to go in every few years," he said.

ExxonMobil Canada and Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. moved its 400 employees from Cabot Place on New Gower Street to the city's east east end in 2020. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

One problem downtown is facing is the large amount of vacant office space. Fewer people working downtown means fewer people supporting the businesses in the area during the day. The relocation of, ExxonMobil Canada, for example, moved about 400 employees to the east end of St. John's in 2020.

Cluney said filling those spaces is important for the retail and service businesses.

According to data provided by real estate firm Turner Drake & Partners, as of December there was an office space vacancy rate of nearly 37 per cent downtown — less than the 41 per cent seen in 2021, but higher than the estimated 28 per cent in December 2018.

However, the overall office vacancy rate for the entire city increased in 2022 by 1.62 per cent, and a further increase is predicted for this year. Meanwhile, Halifax's downtown vacancy rate was 18.37 and Fredericton's was 18.38 per cent.

Long-standing vacancies

There are also some properties — some of the biggest downtown — that have been vacant for years.

The former CBC Radio building on Duckworth Street, the former Newfoundland Telephone building and the Breakwater Books building and surrounding property on Water Street have not seen movement despite different development proposals in recent years.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen says the downtown core is moving out of its vacancy cycle. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Breen said proposals don't go through for a variety of reasons.

"They're privately held. They've had applications in beforehand, and either the applications never proceeded or proceeded but were put on hold just because the economy at the time," said Breen.

"As the economy grows there'll be more interest in those. But it does take a long time, especially in the economic times that we're in, for developers to be able to see the way to make these projects come to light."

Cluney said he would like to see something done with the Breakwater property in particular as it shares property lines with the National War Memorial, which is celebrating 100 years next year. The green security fence surrounding the property is often covered in graffiti.

The former Breakwater Books property sits vacant on Water Street in downtown St. John's. (Google Maps)

Breen said it's the owner's responsibility to have it cleaned up.

"We have a property maintenance bylaw that says any graffiti on your building has to be removed. It's a challenging situation because we write a letter and give a notice, they have a period of time to comply.… In many cases they just get it off and it reappears."

In the meantime the city can't do much in terms of having those long-standing vacancies refurbished and filled.

"I don't think they have them vacant by choice. I think they're vacant because nobody is interested in renting them at this time," he said.

Breen blames the current state of the economy for the slow progress, and Cluney agrees.

"They need major work, major renovations, removal, whatever," he said. "But I would love to see them developed."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador