Man arrested after several break-ins in downtown St. John's

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after several break-ins over two weeks in downtown St. John's.

He is charged with three counts of breaking and entering, robbery, and breaching multiple court orders. Police say he was arrested without incident on Monday.

Gingersnap General Store on Water Street was one of the affected businesses.

The owner posted a picture on Facebook on Friday of a smashed glass door.

"Thanks for all the kind words and love," reads the post. "We appreciate you and the community we have created together."

The post also stated that Hong Kong Restaurant had also been broken into, and the owner of Gingersnap General Store encouraged people to show support for that business, too.

The RNC did not provide details on the affected businesses, but said the break-ins happened from last August to mid-September.

The man is set to appear in provincial court, but a date was not immediately available.

