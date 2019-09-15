Crews extinguish shed fire after neighbours report hearing an explosion

St. John's Regional Fire Department crews responded to a shed fire at 3:02 a.m. Sunday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A shed fire that brought fire crews and Newfoundland Power to the scene caused a commotion in a downtown St. John's neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

St. John's Regional Acting Platoon Chief Gina Burke says firefighters were called to the Franklyn Avenue area just after 3 a.m. after receiving reports of an explosion.

Two separate calls to 911 had indicated "loud bangs" had been heard.

When crews arrived, a backyard shed was engulfed in flames.

Burke said firefighters gained access from Prince of Wales Street through a nearby alleyway. She said due to the close proximity of houses, siding on some of the nearby homes had melted.

Crews put out the fire in about 30 minutes.

First responders notified some of the area residents, although evacuation was not necessary in the end.

Newfoundland Power was also contacted as overhead wires could have been affected. No electricity was lost.

There were no injuries reported.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating.

