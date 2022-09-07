47-year-old man hospitalized after 'targeted' shooting in St. John's, say police

A 47-year-old man was shot on Sunday near downtown St. John's, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A 47-year-old man is in hospital after being shot on Sunday near downtown St. John's, says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

In a press release Wednesday afternoon, the RNC said it responded around 8 p.m. to St. Clare's Mercy Hospital, when the man was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The police force said it believes the shooting was a "targeted attack" but provided no further information.

"At this point, as part of this active investigation, we're not going to discuss as to whether there's somebody identified as a suspect," said RNC media relations officer Const. James Cadigan on Wednesday.

Investigators are looking for any information or video from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Carter's Hill, Livingstone Street, Tessier Place and Cookstown Road.

Cadigan said the RNC isn't speculating about what happened.

"We certainly believe the event was targeted based on the information we have at this stage. But we don't want to speculate on how things played out leading up to this particular gunshot wound," he said.

Cadigan said the victim was still in hospital as of Tuesday.

