47-year-old man hospitalized after 'targeted' shooting in St. John's, say police

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary believes a weekend shooting near downtown St. John's was a targeted attack.

Police investigating weekend shooting, looking for video from the area on Sunday evening

Elizabeth Whitten · CBC News ·
The side of a white car featuring a blue and red striped decal, the word "POLICE" in large blue letters, and "ROYAL NEWFOUNDLAND CONSTABULARY" in smaller blue letters below. The RNC logo can be seen to the left, near the front of the car. The glare of the sun is reflected in the window.
A 47-year-old man was shot on Sunday near downtown St. John's, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A 47-year-old man is in hospital after being shot on Sunday near downtown St. John's, says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. 

In a press release Wednesday afternoon, the RNC said it responded around 8 p.m. to St. Clare's Mercy Hospital, when the man was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The police force said it believes the shooting was a "targeted attack" but provided no further information. 

"At this point, as part of this active investigation, we're not going to discuss as to whether there's somebody identified as a suspect," said RNC media relations officer Const. James Cadigan on Wednesday.

Investigators are looking for any information or video from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Carter's Hill, Livingstone Street, Tessier Place and Cookstown Road.

Cadigan said the RNC isn't speculating about what happened.

"We certainly believe the event was targeted based on the information we have at this stage. But we don't want to speculate on how things played out leading up to this particular gunshot wound," he said.

Cadigan said the victim was still in hospital as of Tuesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Elizabeth Whitten

Freelance contributor

Elizabeth Whitten is a journalist and editor based in St. John's. When she’s not chasing her next story, she's cuddling with her dog and reading a good book.

