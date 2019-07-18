You won't have to walk 500 miles across this downtown St. John's crosswalk anymore

This long crosswalk in downtown St. John's can leave pedestrians in the middle of a busy and confusing intersection. (Mike Moore/CBC)

The City of St. John's is digging in on trying to make one of downtown's more awkward intersections safer for pedestrians and road traffic.

The area around Gower Street United Church has a gigantic hole in it right now on the side of Church Hill, and Cathedral Street and Veterans Square is sprinkled with road workers and heavy machinery in an effort to bring normalcy to what can be a confusing area to navigate for tourists — and even for locals.

"Every day we see … cars going up [Long's Hill] the wrong way. Every single day," said Tina Rossiter, who works at Neighbourhood Pharmacy on the corner of Long's Hill and Queens Road with a front row seat to the area's traffic flow.

"I'm surprised there hasn't been a really big accident there. Every day we see it. Every day."

The city decided in April to permanently reconfigure Veteran's Square after a pilot project that ran from August to November 2017, following concerns from residents that the intersection was a hazard.

The changes

According to city plans, the direct route through Veteran's Square will be removed, reducing traffic on Bond Street and increasing driver safety by creating a traditional T-intersection at Church Hill and Queens Road, and improving parking by adding parking spots where people used to park illegally.

This area of Veteran's Square is getting a revamp to fix public safety concerns. (Mike Moore/CBC)

"People have come in and complained that it's hard to find parking and the construction is confusing," said Charlotte May Hobden, who works at Peter Lewis Gallery near the bottom of Church Hill.

"Especially for tourists renting cars, I feel like it's hard enough for them, but with the added construction I can't imagine how scary it must be to drive downtown as a tourist right now."

Likely the biggest change to come for the area is the plan to shorten the lengthy crosswalk from Queens Road to Church Hill — a walk that can leave a pedestrian stranded in the middle of a busy intersection at the halfway point.

May Hobden said she knows the dangers first-hand.

"I actually walked on that crosswalk yesterday, and it didn't feel completely safe. I knew that no one wanted to hit me, but definitely cars just kind of drove around me instead of stopping," she said.

"I feel that there can be some improvements. I don't know if anything bad has ever happened on that crosswalk, but it's strangely long."

The city's project image show where there will be new parking, a fixed intersection and a shortened crosswalk from Queens Road to Church Hill. (City of St. John's)

St. John's Coun. Debbie Hanlon said the city frequently receives calls about that crosswalk and intersection in particular, plus concerns about vehicles parking in any available opening on Sundays, with two churches in close proximity, and during events at Mile One Centre nearby.

As for the hole on Church Hill, Hanlon said that has to do with construction of a retaining wall and ongoing underground sewer work in the area, which is expected to be completed before the road configuration work begins. Hanlon predicts it will start within the next week.

Green space will also be added to the existing area, which features a monument, flower beds and a sitting area.

"We have plans to have this done well ahead of Remembrance Day, because that's an important area for Remembrance Day," Hanlon said.

