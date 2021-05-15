Sentencing in Doug Snelgrove sexual assault trial expected Friday

A judge is expected to hand down a sentence today for RNC Const. Doug Snelgrove. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

St. John's police officer Doug Snelgrove is expected to be sentenced Friday after being convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman in 2014.

Snelgrove was arrested in 2015, but has stood trial three times in the past six years. He has been in custody since September after a jury delivered a guilty verdict this past May.

Snelgrove has been part of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for 16 years and remains a sworn member of the force.

During the trials, the court heard that Snelgrove drove a woman, known widely as Jane Doe, home from a club in his patrol car and assaulted her in her apartment in 2014.

Jane Doe testified she did not remember consenting to any of the acts between them. The woman also told the courts she was in physical pain for a week after the assault, and has faced anxiety and depression ever since.

Each of the three trials have been highly publicized, with support for Jane Doe pouring in from across the province since 2017.

The Crown has asked Justice Vikas Khaladkar for a sentence of five years and for Snelgrove to be designated as a registered sex offender, while the defence recommended a sentence of 18 to 24 months.