Mistrial declared in RNC officer Doug Snelgrove sex assault case

A mistrial has been declared in the case of RNC officer Doug Snelgrove who was accused of sexual assault.

The judge made an error in how he chose which jurors were dismissed before the jury was sequestered on Thursday.

Specifically, Justice Garrett Handrigan instructed jurors No. 13 and 14 they were free to go. However, the proper process is for all jurors to have drawn numbers to decide that.

The defence argued for a mistrial, which Handrigan declared Friday morning, apologized for his error.

Snelgrove was arrested in 2015 and found not guilty at a trial in 2017. A year later, that verdict was dismissed.

This retrial has ended in a mistrial.

More to come.

