Cop accused of sexual assault applies to have suspension without pay lifted

Doug Snelgrove, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer who was charged and later acquitted of sexual assault, wants his suspension without pay to be lifted.

According to an application that was presented in court on Friday, Snelgrove is seeking a judicial review to "review and quash the decision of the Chief of Police to continue to suspend the applicant's pay."

The application, which was filed on Dec. 6, lists the respondents as the Department of Justice and Public Safety, RNC Chief Joseph Boland and the RNC itself.

The court documents state that Snelgrove is asking for this review on the basis that: he doesn't pose a danger to the public or the police force; it's unreasonable to continue the suspension without reviewing the factual circumstances surrounding the suspension; that the force has made no attempt at workplace accommodation; and that his continued suspension "amounts to constructive dismissal."

"The ongoing suspension without pay continues to cause great hardship for me and my wife," Snelgrove states in an affidavit.

SCC appeal still pending

According to court documents, a public complaint was filed in February 2015, after an incident occured in December 2014.

Following a criminal investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police, Snelgrove was charged with sexual assault. The day before the charges were laid, Snelgrove was suspended without pay.

He pleaded not guilty, and was later acquitted by a jury.

The Crown appealed that decision in March 2017.

Snelgrove submitted an application for leave of appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, which is still pending.

He wrote to the RNC twice — in August 2015 and in September 2017 — to have his pay reinstated during his suspension, or to seek accommodations so he could return to work.

"[The RNC chief] declined to reinstate the applicant or his pay," the documents state.