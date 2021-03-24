Last goodbye crucial, says grieving CBS widow about COVID-19 visitation restrictions

This is the last picture Marlene Mallett says she took of her husband Doug at Topsail Beach in July 2019. (Submitted by Marlene Mallet)

Doug Mallett had a zest for life. In better times, he loved playing drums, telling jokes and stories, and advocating to create the province's chiropractor's legislation, according to his wife, Marlene Mallett.

In fact, he was the very first chiropractor in the province, with registration certificate No. 0001.

When Doug Mallett died last March, it wasn't from COVID-19. But he did spend his last seven days on earth fighting pneumonia alone in the hospital, because visitor restrictions aiming to limit the virus' spread meant his wife of 30 years, Marlene, couldn't be by his side.

The ordeal has left her without closure.

"That last goodbye is so crucial," Marlene said. "There was so much more we needed to say."

Marlene and Doug together at home. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Marlene was holding Doug's hand as he passed away in hospital, but the pair weren't able to say much by then. She says Doug was unresponsive.

Marlene believes if she had been allowed to stay at the Health Sciences Centre with her husband, and advocate for him, he may have lived.

"It's in the nurse's notes that he asked for me, multiple times. So he knew something was going on and I couldn't be there for him," Mallett

said.

"It's terrible, it's haunting.

"It's been a year. I try not to think of that last week," she said, tears spilling from her eyes.

Marlene Mallett recounting her husband Doug's final days in hospital. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Looking back one year later, she says the pandemic has made some of life's most trying times even more difficult for families like hers.

Marlene knows the restrictions are necessary and she follows public health orders, but says families like hers, who went through the worst alone, shouldn't be forgotten.

"But I'm talking about this percentage of people like Doug or people with Alzheimer's, or whatever the case may be, they were victims of this," she said.

"How you end your life shouldn't be dictated by a government."

Denied support person

Doug was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis about six years ago, but Mallett says he started to show symptoms much earlier. He retired from his 40-year career as chiropractor in 2017, and by the following year he was bedridden and receiving home care, said Mallett.

She says he was afflicted with drowsiness because of the condition, and was often hard to rouse from sleep because of it. Marlene says when staff at the hospital couldn't wake him up, a doctor called her.

"He said, 'We need a verbal confirmation of a do-not-resuscitate order.'"

"What do you want that for?" she recalls asking. "Because up to that point, you know, it wouldn't be necessary to give that permission," she said, adding she didn't want to sign off until she could see Doug for herself.

When Doug first went into the hospital with a low blood count, Marlene didn't think things would get so serious. Even though he had MS, she expected him home in a few days' time.

Marlene Mallett taking a trip down memory lane with photos of Doug. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

During Doug's hospital stay, the couple had one conversation on the phone, with the help of a nurse, and she saw him when she was called into the hospital for just 10 minutes, after he took a sharp turn and medical staff called in clergy.

When she arrived, and saw Doug awake for the last time, she said he seemed fine and was "sitting up, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, having a conversation with the minister.

"So I asked then, 'Can I come back?'"

Marlene says Doug did need constant care, because he wouldn't haven't been able to reach for the button to call for a nurse, or for tissues when he needed to cough.

"I think I would be able to keep him awake. I think I would have been able to help him get rid of this pneumonia. And I know he wouldn't be able to do it on his own."

Doug Mallett with his beloved nieces, Sarah and Jessica in 2006. (Submitted by Marlene Mallett)

Marlene says she was denied permission to stay at the hospital, because by that time COVID-19 cases associated with the Caul's cluster were steadily increasing and the province was shutting down.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastern Health offered condolences to Marlene and says they offer to meet with families about their concerns. But the health authority says it can't discuss Doug's case for privacy reasons.

In March 2020, the authority said "COVID-19 was a new pathogen that the world knew very little about," and that it acted in accordance with direction from the chief medical officer, which included visitor restrictions.

It said there were no visitor restrictions for palliative care and exceptions for obstetrics and pediatrics, but "in accordance with provincial guidelines, support persons were not permitted during this time."

But that's since been changed and "visiting guidelines have been adapted to be more client and family focused and to allow designated support persons (otherwise known as essential visitors), when necessary" for the duration of their stay.

They say a support person can help patients with feeding, mobility, personal hygiene, cognitive stimulation, communication, and assistance in decision-making.

Doug fooling around on Signal Hill's North Head Trail. (Submitted by Marlene Mallett)

But Marlene also says there was no dialogue or engagement about supporting people like Doug, who weren't in palliative care, but still sick and alone in the hospital.

"They weren't considered to be able to have a support person," she said.

"How can how can professionals like doctors and specialists and experts do this to people like Doug, who are so vulnerable and say, 'Tough, you're not going to see anybody,'" Marlene said.

Still suffering

Marlene also calls some of the public health restrictions confusing and without common sense.

The evening before Doug died, Marlene was called to the hospital, again. Hospital staff couldn't wake him. The couple's niece, Sarah, drove Marlene to the hospital and waited outside.

Marlene says she stayed all night and held Doug's hand. Around 7:30 a.m. his condition deteriorated further.

"I could hear this horrible noise from Doug and I pressed the buzzer…. I asked the nurse that was there, was he dying there? And she just nodded, yes.

"Only minutes after, he was gone."

Marlene says her niece was allowed up to the ward only after Doug had passed away.

Doug Mallett advocated to create the province's Chiropractors Act. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"I thought that was the most senseless, cruel thing that they did, you know, he was very close to our nieces, my sister's children, Sarah and Jessica... If he had known [Sarah] was there," she said trailing off, while recounting Doug's final moments.

"But to not allow her to be there, and then allow her to come in after, just made no sense to me, which made me wonder how much thought was put into all of this."

She feels like hospital decision-makers and public health were in panic mode instead of factoring individual end-of-life needs into visitor restrictions when the pandemic began.

"I still tell him I'm sorry every day. My first thought when he passed was I hope he didn't think I abandoned him," she cried.

"This is what will burden me for the rest of my life," she said, saying her own mental health is now suffering.

This is one of Marlene's favourite photos of Doug. She says it captures his fun-loving personality. (Submitted by Marlene Mallett)

"And I never really listened to people when they were talking about mental health and stuff like that, but I know where they're all coming from now, because I'm not the same and probably never will be, and the only thing that's keeping me occupied now is work.

"I gotta try to keep active, try not to think about it."

No final goodbye

Once the pandemic recedes, Marlene says she'll hold a memorial service for Doug, so family and friends can celebrate his life.

But she's still haunted by all the things left unsaid between the two. She says neither were prepared for Doug's death.

"You think you've said it all to one another, when you go through a major disease, like he had, But death [was] never, ever ... spoken of, never."

In the meantime she wants others to wear a mask, to prevent other families from experiencing a similar trauma.

"You guys could be the cause of somebody not seeing their loved one for the last few hours or weeks or days of their life," she said.

"We never had that chance for the final goodbye."