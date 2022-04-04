Man, woman shot in Gander Bay-area home, police say

A man and woman in central Newfoundland were shot and sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries early Monday morning, according to the RCMP.

Police say the double shooting took place in a home in Harris Point, a small community about 40 kilometres north of Gander.

They were called to the scene just after midnight and found both the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The RCMP's major crimes unit and forensics team is investigating, police said in a media release Monday, and the office of the chief medical examiner is also involved.

There's no further risk to public safety, according to the RCMP, but local residents can expected an increased police presence in the coming days.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador