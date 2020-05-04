The Outhouse: Wanna be my bubble buddy?

Working out, cracking beers (or cans of vienna sausages), showering — some things are just more fun when you have a buddy to share them with.

All across Newfoundland and Labrador, many people are welcoming friends and family back into their lives. Two-household bubbles are now permitted, meaning you can choose one other household to have contact with for the next phase of the pandemic.

But while the idea of human contact sounds great in theory, choosing a bubble buddy can be a thorny affair. What about the buddies that get left out of the bubble? And what if things inside the bubble start to get a little prickly?

Enjoy a laugh with the boys from The Outhouse, as they chew over this double bubble business.

