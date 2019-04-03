Conservationist honoured for catching and releasing before it was cool

Four decades ago, catching and releasing fish wasn't as common as it is today. People wanted to bring their catch home to eat.

But Dorothy Burton, whose name now graces a new award, didn't want to be popular — she wanted a sustainable fishing industry.

Burton, who died in 2012, owned multiple fishing lodges in Labrador. Forty years ago, she started making residents at her lodges toss certain fish back into the water.

Her family is now honouring her memory by recognizing other conservationists.

Jim Burton, Dorothy Burton's son, says his mother was always thinking long-term, in both business and the environment. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Son Jim Burton said catch-and-release was a hard sell decades ago, convincing people not to keep the fish.

"We lost a lot of business because of it in the beginning," he told The St. John's Morning Show.

"But she was a very persistent individual and always saw the good in opportunity."

Burton said as well as being an inspiring mom, grandmother and wife, she was a great entrepreneur.

"She was an entrepreneur that really taught me about risk taking and making calculated risk in business life, not to be afraid," he said, noting she was a "smiling, enthusiastic, wonderful" person. "A great Canadian."

A new award named after Dorothy Burton will go to someone who has promoted sustainability for the salmon and trout populations within Newfoundland and Labrador. (Sean Landsman)

Last year, Burton said, more than 3,000 brook trout were released from their lodge around Igloo Lake and they're seeing bigger, healthier fish because of it.

The award will be presented annually by the Salmonid Association of Eastern Newfoundland.

It will be given to someone who has promoted catch-and-release as a measure to protect salmon and trout population within the province.

The organization is asking for nominations now.

Igloo Lake Lodge is just one out of several fishing camps Dorothy Burton and her husband operated. (Igloo Lake Lodge)

