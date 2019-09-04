Dorian system expected over Newfoundland, parts of Labrador on Sunday

Environment Canada has issued tropical cyclone statements for Newfoundland and parts of Labrador as Hurricane Dorian tracks toward Atlantic Canada.

Marine Atlantic, meanwhile, is telling ferry passengers to expect "significant schedule disruptions" this weekend.

The following locations are anticipated to experience the effects of Dorian:

Cartwright to Black Tickle.

Eagle River.

Newfoundland.

Norman Bay to Lodge Bay.

Red Bay to L'Anse-au-Clair.

Environment Canada says Dorian is expected to move into Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec this weekend as either a Category 1 hurricane or a strong tropical storm.

Debris extends for several kilometres and floods covers much of the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. 0:59

The system is anticipated to move over Newfoundland on Sunday, and while it may still be a Category 1 hurricane when it moves into Atlantic Canada, Environment Canada says it is expected to diminish to a tropical storm.

Rain is expected throughout most of Newfoundland and Labrador, with the highest rainfall amounts likely for parts of the island.

The storm will bring high winds and pounding surf.

Dorian battered the Bahamas as a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained wind speeds of 193 km/h.

