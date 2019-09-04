Dorian system expected over Newfoundland, parts of Labrador on Sunday
Marine Atlantic warns to expect 'significant schedule disruptions' from hurricane, currently off Florida coast
Environment Canada has issued tropical cyclone statements for Newfoundland and parts of Labrador as Hurricane Dorian tracks toward Atlantic Canada.
Marine Atlantic, meanwhile, is telling ferry passengers to expect "significant schedule disruptions" this weekend.
The following locations are anticipated to experience the effects of Dorian:
- Cartwright to Black Tickle.
- Eagle River.
- Newfoundland.
- Norman Bay to Lodge Bay.
- Red Bay to L'Anse-au-Clair.
Environment Canada says Dorian is expected to move into Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec this weekend as either a Category 1 hurricane or a strong tropical storm.
The system is anticipated to move over Newfoundland on Sunday, and while it may still be a Category 1 hurricane when it moves into Atlantic Canada, Environment Canada says it is expected to diminish to a tropical storm.
Rain is expected throughout most of Newfoundland and Labrador, with the highest rainfall amounts likely for parts of the island.
The storm will bring high winds and pounding surf.
Dorian battered the Bahamas as a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained wind speeds of 193 km/h.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.