Dorian expected to land in N.L. as a downgraded post-tropical storm

Hurricane Dorian is forecast to have varied effects in Newfoundland and Labrador, ranging from high winds and heavy rain in some places to a slightly-above-average rainy day in the capital.

Jean-Marc Couturier, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre, said the west coast will be hit first overnight Saturday into Sunday. The storm's landing will be marked by high waves in excess of 10 metres, with rainfall around 60 millimetres.

"Once it reaches the cold waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and western Newfoundland then the storm will change," Couturier said. "Its supply of energy will come differently."

It is expected to downgrade from tropical status to post-tropical — a far cry from the Category 5 storm that rocked the Bahamas earlier this week.

As the Bahamian government works to get essential life-saving aid to an estimated 70,000 people, officials confirm Hurricane Dorian’s death toll has climbed again. 2:50

The storm will track north beyond Gros Morne, and even parts of southern Labrador can expect 50 to 75 millimetres of rain, he said.

It will also span the south coast, with Burgeo getting 10-metre waves and high winds.

Couturier said the effect on central Newfoundland remains unknown, but some models project Dorian could bring less than 25 millimetres of rain.

Definitely a tough weekend to get through [for] anybody travelling - Jean-Marc Couturier

On the Avalon, waves could top 10 metres, but rainfall amounts are expected to be moderate and the winds won't trigger a severe wind warning like the west coast and Northern Peninsula.

While the effects will be tempered by the time they reach the province, Couturier said, it's likely they'll be enough to hamper travel.

"Definitely a tough weekend to get through [for] anybody travelling back and forth through the Atlantic provinces. That's certainly going to be tricky."

The storm will hit the Maritime provinces worse, with the possibility of 100 to 200 millimetres of rain in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and the Magdalene Islands.

