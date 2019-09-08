Dorian remains on the move; warnings still in effect for south, west Newfoundland

As post-tropical storm Dorian moves its way through western Newfoundland, after walloping the Maritime provinces, people should prepare for high winds and storm surges.

Environment Canada still has a hurricane warning in effect for much of the western and southwestern regions of Newfoundland, as well as the south coast of Labrador.

Wind gusts up to 150 km/h should be expected in coastal areas, according to the latest forecast, with storm surges of up to a metre high.

Waves will be between four and seven metres due to Hurricane Dorian, Environment Canada says.

The storm is tracking its way over the eastern Gulf of St. Lawrence Sunday morning, before moving up to the Northern Peninsula in the afternoon.

A look at the Environment Canada weather warning areas, in red, for Newfoundland and Labrador as of 7 a.m. NT on Sept. 8. (Environment Canada)

Marine Atlantic's scheduled crossings for Sunday have been cancelled and moved to Monday.

As of 7 a.m. NT, the only unplanned power outage was in the Rose Blanche area, reported just after 7 a.m. on the Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro website.

Overnight Saturday, heavy rain caused some water buildup on roads in parts of Newfoundland.

Dorian wreaked havoc through the rest of Atlantic Canada on Saturday, toppling trees, blowing roofs off homes, and even knocking over a massive industrial crane onto a building in the middle of Halifax.

It whipped through Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane, with gusts up to 141 km/h; the warning was diminished to a post-tropical storm around 7:30 p.m. NT as it made landfall in Halifax.

Another video, some water building up on the roads from the heavy rain. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/grandfallswindsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#grandfallswindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dorian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dorian</a> <a href="https://t.co/nXspptj42f">pic.twitter.com/nXspptj42f</a> —@parsonscl90

Nearly 400,000 customers in Nova Scotia are still without power Sunday morning, according to Nova Scotia Power's outage listing website.

The Dorian storm system had whipped through coastal areas of North and South Carolina last week, after tearing through the Bahamas.

The storm had destroyed more than 13,000 homes and is being blamed for at least 20 deaths.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador