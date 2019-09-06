Brace for wet, windy weekend, as post-tropical Dorian moves toward N.L.

High winds and rain are expected across much of the province this weekend, as Hurricane Dorian makes is way north.

Dorian is expected to sweep into the Maritimes as a Category 1 hurricane or a tropical storm Saturday afternoon, before making its way into parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The storm will wind down as it makes its way to this province. Environment Canada has issued a tropical cyclone statement for Newfoundland and coastal Labrador, with a weather watch for the southwestern part of the island.

"Things are gonna ramp up fairly quickly into Saturday evening, especially along the southwest coast, Wreckhouse, Stephenville area and up toward Corner Brook. Very powerful southeasterly winds will be moving in there," says Derm Kearney, a meteorologist at the Gander weather office.

Around midnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, Wreckhouse winds will gust in excess of 100 km/h, Kearney said.

"Looks like the really strong winds will be confined to the west part of the island, the eastern part of the island into the Avalon won't be escaping the winds, but they'll be certainly somewhat tamer."

The heaviest rain will be over the Maritimes, Kearney said, as well as in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Cabot Strait.

Police officers move on a waterlogged road to check the damage done by Hurricane Dorian, near the town of High Rock in Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. At least 30 people died in the hurricane and the number could be 'significantly higher,' Bahamian health minister Duane Sands told The Associated Press in a telephone interview late Thursday. (Ramon Espinosa/The Associated Press)

Rainfall amounts will range from 15 to 25 millimetres, with up to 40 to 60 millimetres possible in some areas.

Kearny said there's a possibility of some thunder showers, as well as storm surges, depending on the tide, along Burgeo, Ramea and into Port aux Basques.

Meanwhile, people in some areas of North Carolina are bracing for the possibility of a direct hit from Hurricane Dorian, which had already triggered tornadoes in South Carolina, where a retired linesman from Stephenville Crossing is currently stationed, awaiting emergency repair work.

Noel Dunphy works for TNT Construction and Maintenance, and is part of some 700 linesman on emergency standby in Florence, S.C.

"We're anticipating some tropical cyclones just east of us and we'll know now in an hour's time if anything happened and where we're going from here," Dunphy said early Friday morning.

Dunphy said Duke Energy, which has customers in both North and South Carolina, brought in the emergency crews in order to respond to any outages, as the storm wreaks havoc along the coastal U.S.

Hurricane Dorian damaged or destroyed more than 13,000 homes in the Bahamas, and has been blamed for at least 20 deaths. The United Nations has said 70,000 people in the Bahamas needed immediate humanitarian relief after the most damaging storm ever to hit the island nation.

So far, Dunphy said it doesn't seem to be as severe as anticipated.

"A lot of times it just don't come inland, which is good because it could cause a lot of damage, but this one seems to have kept out enough, it's just a little bit of storm surge," Dunphy said.

"It's a cat and mouse game."

Safety tips from fire chief

In the meantime, Gander fire chief Harold Lowe said now is a good time for people to get themselves and their properties ready for storm season.

"Start with your properties. Anything you have out — your summer patio furniture, anything that could become airborne quite easily, just make sure it's packed away," he said. That includes securing barbecues and propane tanks.

"Anything that can move — garbage cans, garbage can lids — they can become your neighbours' property further down the road."

While the remnants of Dorian aren't expected to wreak havoc in N.L. they way the storm has elsewhere, Lowe said it's always good to be mindful of the way water moves quickly.

"The amount of rain that they're calling for right now is not a lot here, but if it was into the 100 millimetres-plus then you have issues with the roads," he said.

"The highways are a little rutted so you may get a lot of pooling of water, so if you're travelling, just be careful of that."

As for inside your home, Lowe said leave any generator or propane-powered cooking devices outside. Those produce carbon monoxide, which, in high levels, can be deadly.

"And if you have blinds or drapes, have them closed, because if anything happens and something strikes your window and shatters it, that's gonna keep the glass from flying."

