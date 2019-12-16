Near-theft of doorstep package has woman warning others to watch out for the Grinch

A St. John's woman says the only thing that stopped an expensive package from being stolen right off her doorstep was her brother accidentally hitting the would-be thief with his car.

"You always hear these stories of people stealing things and all of this. But you never expect it to be you until you're in that situation," said Gillian O'Rourke.

O'Rourke told CBC News her brother was backing into their driveway recently when he felt the car hit something. He initially thought it was a neighbourhood cat, but when he got out out of his car, a man popped up behind him and sprinted away, through a neighbouring backyard and onto a pathway.

O'Rourke says the family believes the man was about to take her brother's $485 computer processor from the front step of their home. She said it's common for packages to her residence to just be left on the step.

"With any package that comes here … they won't actually knock or see if anyone is home. They'll just lay it on the doorstep," she said.

O'Rourke said she was home says later when another package was delivered. A deliveryperson dropped the package and began to leave. O'Rourke said when she opened her door the person told her they don't bother to knock.

O'Rourke wants to see companies leaving behind tags for customers to pick up items at the post office if nobody is home when deliveries are made.

"A $400 package, you'd think they would put a little more security on it," she said.

Under-reported

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary spokesperson Const. James Cadigan said doorstep thefts often go unreported to police but it's important for the public to report them so police can collect as much data as possible and deploy police resources where they're needed.

Cadigan said delivery drivers should also report suspicious activity, such as if they think they're being followed or notice if they notice anything out of place during their runs.

Cadigan also suggested that people expecting a package to be delivered when they're at work should notify their neighbours or have the package delivered to their workplace instead.

