Canada's first Inuk cardiac surgeon takes job in St. John's

Dr. Donna May Kimmaliardjuk, Canada's first Inuk cardiac surgeon, has taken a job in Newfoundland.

"Dr. K," as she's known, has a plethora of awards and designations behind her, including a 2018 Indspire Award for Inuit youth.

The 31-year-old Winnipeg-born Kimmaliardjuk also has multiple degrees, and spent the last year working stateside.

Kimmaliardjuk received her degree in medicine from the University of Calgary and trained in Ottawa. She told CBC News her plan was always to return to Canada.

She now finds herself in St. John's working for Eastern Health.

"I interviewed, and to be honest I had such a good feeling about the group," she said.

"It just felt right. I'm the kind of person who likes to listen to her gut."

Kimmaliardjuk said she was raised "very briefly" in Nunavut, which is where her mother's side of the family is from, but she calls Ottawa home after her family relocated there when she was a child for educational opportunities.

At six years old, Kimmaliardjuk told her parents she wanted to be a doctor. She said her parents have been supportive since Day 1.

Meaningful work

Being the first Inuk cardiac surgeon in Canada isn't something Kimmaliardjuk thinks about in her daily life, she said.

She said when she set out to be a heart surgeon, it was because it was something that she wanted to do personally. She said the title of being Canada's first Inuk cardiac surgeon is something that was associated with her success.

"I'm really honoured, I'm really humbled, I'm really flattered and I'm happy to actually have this platform or this opportunity to kind of share my story, because I recognize the importance of young people having role models in their life," Kimmaliardjuk said.

"I had very strong role models. I know a lot of people don't. So if my story can be inspiration or motivation or something that just one person can connect with, then that's meaningful to me."

She said the attention drawn to her as being Inuk first came while completing her residency, adding she doesn't quite know if there is added pressure now that she's at the top of her field.

Today, she said she's used to pressure, but is happy to do something meaningful and positive for others.

Outside of the operating room, Kimmaliardjuk is looking into Indigenous and women's heart health.

She's currently a part of the Canadian Women's Heart Health Alliance and is among the movement to form committees, along with the Canadian Medical Association and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, to look into how to improve Indigenous health outcomes and add an Indigenous health curriculum into residency programs.

"I've had a lot of great opportunities presented to me because of attention like this. Hopefully, again, it's meaningful work that I can contribute to," she said.

"That connection to my family, to my ancestors, to our values and traditions is very strong. I feel very fortunate that I was raised with our culture very much part of our day-to-day life. It's a very much important place in my heart, and I'm excited to hopefully get up to Labrador."

