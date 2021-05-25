Feeling the lava: Corner Brook volcano expert gets career recognition

Donald Dingwell, originally from Corner Brook, has been elected to the Royal Society of London. (Submitted by Donald Dingwell)

Corner Brook, N.L., might not be among the first places that come to mind when one thinks of volcanoes, but that's not Donald Dingwell's fault.

The volcanologist, who is originally from Corner Brook, has been elected to the prestigious Royal Society of London — an honour enhanced by the history between Great Britain and his home province, he said.

"If you come into the Royal Society, it means they're inviting you in from far away. I don't work in the U.K., never did, but I think that element of it gives it an extra level of gravity," Dingwell told CBC News in a recent interview from his home in Munich.

The organization is a fellowship that includes many of the world's most respected scientists and — founded by King Charles II in the 1660s — is among the oldest scientific academies in existence.

There are royal societies in every country formerly under the former British, Dingwell said, but the original in London casts a wide net over its former empire to include renowned scientists from those countries. Those academics then make a short list after being nominated by at least two other current members, and go through a thorough vetting process, including reference letters from across the scientific community.

"By having a Canadian passport, I'm allowed in as a regular guy just like all Brits. This is a specialty of the Royal Society. I don't know of any other national academy anywhere in the world that does this," said Dingwell.

"So it does have a sort of nice, cultural string attached in the whole process.… That's the element which made it, for me, very poignant that this happened."

Dingwell says the Royal Society and Newfoundland and Labrador have a long history. (American Geophysical Union)

As an islander and a history buff, Dingwell holds very close the connection between the Royal Society and Newfoundland and Labrador.

While he's the first Newfoundlander in recent history to be named to the fellowship, he noted, he's not the first ever.

A long-standing history

Dingwell searched the society's database to find members with ties to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Most of the results returned in searching for the term "Newfoundland," he said, have to do with the dog breed. But the list also includes Joseph Banks, a famous botanist who made an expedition to Newfoundland in 1766 and who also took part in an expedition with James Cook. Joseph Beete Jukes, who was a geological surveyor of Newfoundland from 1839-40, is also a past member.

The person with the most direct connection to the presence have to do with the a man who was elected in 1806.

Dingwell says awards and honours are about celebrating the work, not the person. (The Academy of Europe)

Richard Sharp was born in the British garrison in St. John's in 1759. His family returned to Britain in 1763.

"I said to my wife, 'Does that count?'" Dingwell said, laughing. "I love these little historical tidbits."

Dingwell already has a plethora of medals and honours — including being named an officer of the Order of Canada — for his work, which has taken him across the globe as a leading volcanologist and geologist.

But he's quick to put prizes, awards and medals aside and remind himself, and younger scientists, that the honour is about the work.

"It's very important to tell young people, when they win something like this, you get the award for the work. It's a scientific achievement. It's not the person," he said.

"That's an important distinction, because the work is what you're celebrating … even though your name, so to speak, has the honour of carrying that title. That's very important to remember."

