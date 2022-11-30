Friends remember Donnie Tucker, whose accordion was the live soundtrack for downtown St. John's

Don Tucker was well known in St. John's as a prominent busker, often found on Water Street. (Marcel Levandier/Instagram)

Don Tucker, or Donnie to those close to him, was a staple on the streets of downtown St. John's for decades.

Tunes from his button accordion echoed off of the buildings along Water Street for years. Through rain or shine, summer or winter, Tucker was there in front of the former Velma's restaurant doing what he loved — providing the real-life score for passersby and a chat for those who stopped.

But to those who call the dedicated busker a friend, things are much quieter now without his presence.

Tucker died last week. He was 65.

"It's just a really big shock for a lot of people in the community," Amy Walsh told CBC News on Tuesday. Walsh had gotten to know Tucker over the many years from working in close proximity to his everyday perch.

"You'd sit down and just be chatting about the day, talking about some of the interesting folks you'd see. And he'd be like, 'Oh, I saw a really good dog today.'"

Tucker loved dogs, Walsh remembers, always having a bowl of water at his feet for pups to drink from while on a walk with their owners.

She said the gentle-hearted man would also often save her from parking tickets when the coin operated meters were as much a permanent fixture as Tucker was.

"He'd see one of them getting ready to write me a ticket and he'd be like 'Hey, hey she's just inside running some stuff up there she'll be down in a minute,'" said Walsh.

"Donnie was just a good hand like that. He just loved to be nice to people and was a very friendly and social person."

Signs were posted on a door on Water Street near where Don Tucker would sit and play his accordion. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)

Near Tucker's stomping grounds on Water Street is O'Brien's Music, which specializes in Newfoundland traditional instruments much like his accordion.

Owner Dave Rowe said he would often hear Tucker before seeing him, whether that be as the musician battled his way down the sidewalk with his trolly in tow or after he was already set up and filling the streets with tunes.

"He was a fixture on Water Street," Rowe told CBC News on Tuesday as word began to spread of his passing.

"He meant a great deal [to everyone.] We have a handful of folks who come down to play downtown outdoors but Don was the only one who played button accordion, which is really kind of the flagship instrument of Newfoundland music."

Rowe said Tucker represented Newfoundland culture, especially during the tourism months.

"[He] added a lot of positive atmosphere to the street for sure," he said.

"That was his lifestyle. That's what he wanted to do, to come down and play accordion every day."

Walsh said Tucker was one of the warmest and friendly people among the regulars in the downtown area, describing his death as a major loss for the area.

"It's going to be really sad now. You're going to be walking down that part of Water Street and you're not going to hear that beautiful sound of his accordion filling up the air as you're walking by," said Walsh.

"It's a really quiet area and now it's going to be really, extra quiet. It's really sad."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador