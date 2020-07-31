Dominion workers avoid strike, make tentative last-minute deal with Loblaws

Just hours before Friday's 12:01 a.m. deadline to walk off the job, the union representing Dominion workers said it has reached a possible deal with Loblaw Companies Limited, narrowly avoiding a strike involving its grocery stores across the province.

In a press release sent shortly after midnight, the Unifor said it has reached a tentative collective agreement with Loblaw, Dominion's parent company.

Unifor is not releasing any details of the contract until it is ratified by its workers at Local 597, who staff 11 Dominion grocery stores across Newfoundland and Labrador, totalling about 1,400 people.

Workers are set to vote on the deal in the coming days.

On July 24, 94 percent of the workers in Unifor Local 597 voted to strike. The relationship between the union and Loblaw had been strained before the pandemic, with the company converting 60 full-time jobs into part-time ones in 2019.

The workers have also been without a contract since the last one expired in November 2019.

Loblaw bumped up its workers pay by $2-an-hour at the beginning of the pandemic, a move it retracted in June, with the local's president slamming the move at the time.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador