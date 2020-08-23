Dominion workers strike after tentative deal rejected

More than 1400 Dominion workers across the province began their strike at 10:01 p.m. after rejecting the latest contract offer from parent company Loblaw. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Workers at Dominion grocery stores across the province are on the picket line after they overwhelmingly rejected the latest contract offered by parent company Loblaw.

Workers, who have been without a contract since October 2019 and were prepared to strike as early as July 31. The initial strike was avoided just hours before the July 31 deadline when a tentative deal was reached.

Members of Unifor Local 597, which represents Dominion workers, voted overwhelmingly to reject the contract offer made by Loblaw, and began strike action at 10:01 p.m. Saturday night.

In a news release, Unifor President Jerry Dias said the contract made gains in some areas, but the monetary offer fell short, leading to a strike.

The call for a strike began in June after Dominion's parent company, Loblaw Companies Limited, ended a $2-an-hour wage increase for essential workers during the pandemic. The company also cut 60 full-time jobs in 2019, converting the positions to part time.

Dominion employs more than 1400 workers at 11 locations across the province.