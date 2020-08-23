Dominion workers strike after tentative deal rejected
Dominion employs more than 1400 workers at 11 locations across the province
Workers at Dominion grocery stores across the province are on the picket line after they overwhelmingly rejected the latest contract offered by parent company Loblaw.
Workers, who have been without a contract since October 2019 and were prepared to strike as early as July 31. The initial strike was avoided just hours before the July 31 deadline when a tentative deal was reached.
Members of Unifor Local 597, which represents Dominion workers, voted overwhelmingly to reject the contract offer made by Loblaw, and began strike action at 10:01 p.m. Saturday night.
The picket line at Dominion on Lake Ave., in St. John’s. <br><br>More than 1400 workers at 11 Dominion stores across the province overwhelmingly voted to turn down a contract offered by Loblaw. <br><br>They went on strike as of 10:01 p.m. Saturday night. <a href="https://t.co/I4Okx61rNV">pic.twitter.com/I4Okx61rNV</a>—@HeatherMGillis
In a news release, Unifor President Jerry Dias said the contract made gains in some areas, but the monetary offer fell short, leading to a strike.
The call for a strike began in June after Dominion's parent company, Loblaw Companies Limited, ended a $2-an-hour wage increase for essential workers during the pandemic. The company also cut 60 full-time jobs in 2019, converting the positions to part time.
With files from Heather Gillis