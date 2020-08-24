Dominion strike results in temporary closure of 5 NLC stores

Five liquor stores are closed until further notice as a result of the Dominion workers' labour strike, according to a statement by the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation on Monday.

The five stores affected — those attached to Dominion grocery stores — include Murphy Square in Corner Brook, Pearlgate Plaza in Mount Pearl and three in St. John's: Lake Avenue, Blackmarsh Road and Stavanger Drive.

"[The] NLC will continue to monitor the situation and will make further operational changes as required," the statement reads.

Licensed cannabis retailers (C-Shops) at Dominion stores are also closed.

Dominion employees voted to strike in June, calling for more full-time jobs after 60 were cut in 2019 leaving its workforce at more than 80 per cent part-time employees. Parent company Loblaw Companies Limited also ended its $2-an-hour pandemic wage increase. Workers have been without a new contract since October.

Debbie Bruce, left, and Lesley Taylor are on strike in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

On Monday morning Dominion workers on the picket line at the Lake Avenue location prevented a transport truck from entering the parking lot.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were on the scene. The truck eventually drove away, prompting a mild celebration from picketing workers.

Unifor, the union representing Dominion workers in Newfoundland and Labrador, has said it will not prevent people who need Dominion pharmacies from entering the premises.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador