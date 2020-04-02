Stavanger Drive Dominion closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Dominion grocery store on Stavanger Drive in St. John's closed abruptly Thursday afternoon, after an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

A company spokesperson told CBC News that the employee last worked on March 20 — which was 13 days ago. The incubation period, the time between when people are affected and when they develop symptoms from the virus is between five and 14 days.

The store is shut down while cleaning is ongoing and is expected to reopen on Friday.

Director of Loblaw Atlantic's corporate affairs Mark Boudreau said the store was not required to close, but it was done out of an abundance of caution. He added the employee would have had "minimal contact" with customers on the shift on March 20.

"We are reaching out to local public health officials and are taking a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store," said Boudreau.