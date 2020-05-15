Long-requested domestic violence helpline going live next week

The new help line is coming next week, but critics are wondering where it was months ago, if not years. (Shutterstock)

As of next week there will be a single phone number to call throughout Newfoundland and Labrador to connect women experiencing violence at home with nearby transition houses, but critics are asking why it wasn't in place months — if not years — ago.

Carol Anne Haley, minister for the status of women, unveiled the plan for the line, which was announced May 20, in the House of Assembly on Monday.

While the line — resulting from a partnership between the government and the Transition House Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, which consists of 10 provincially funded shelters — drew praise across the floor, critics say the timing left much to be desired.

While NDP Leader Alison Coffin highlighted pressures on women in abusive situations this year due to the COVID-19 shutdown and the state of emergency brought on by January's record snowfall, Progressive Conservative MHA Helen Conway-Ottenheimer noted women's groups and advocates have been lobbying for the dedicated service for years.

"It is very unfortunate however … that we are three months into the COVID-19 [pandemic] and the minister is still unable to provide specific details, or even the telephone number," said Conway-Ottenheimer.

When a woman calls the line — which will have both voice and text capability, said Haley — the system will automatically detect their region, and connect them with a professional responder. If necessary, they can then be connected to services, including women's centres or police, for further help.

Minister Carol Anne Haley has been criticized by women's groups for not acting quicker on supports for people experiencing domestic violence. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The announcement comes amid criticism of Haley from women's groups over her lack of presence at provincial COVID-19 briefings, despite many expressing concern over heightened rates of violence against women with victims trapped indoors with abusers under public health restrictions. Haley has said she has been working behind the scenes and saw no reason to appear at COVID-19 briefings.

