Meet the doll lady at this Christmas-loving St. John's apartment building

There's a unique Christmas tradition on display in a St. John's apartment building that's born out of one resident's love of dolls.

Muriel Bowring, 97, began making dolls 60 years ago. In that time, she estimates collecting a couple hundred. Many of those are now on display in Kenny's Park Apartments on Tiffany Lane.

"I do it because it keeps people happy at Christmas. They like to come and visit it," Bowring said.

From the walls to the Christmas tree, the common room is covered in dolls adorned in hand knitted clothing— a project she began years ago at the urging of a friend of hers.

"I got nothing else to do now," she said. "It takes all me spare time and keeps me busy."

Bowring said she grew up on Random Island, where she and her family learned to knit their own clothes.

Building superintendent, Gregory Rees, said Bowring expands on the tradition every year.

Using some of Muriel Bowring's hundreds of dolls, the lobby of Kenny's Park Apartments is showing off Christmas with a twist. (CBC)

There always new additions and different themes, Rees said.

"Every now and again, people come through and they'll help themselves to a doll here and there, and every now and then she'll offer someone a doll."

She said she just lets them go, he said, adding, "It's Christmas."

All common areas are decorated by different residents of the apartment, he said.

"It's lovely. As far as I know, everybody really, really enjoys it."

