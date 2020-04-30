Has your dog been keeping you company during the pandemic? A resounding woof!

Cuteness alert! The sunglasses and kerchief make for one cool pooch. (Submitted by Shana Saunders)

American humourist Josh Billings said, "A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself."

We heard that sentiment ring true on the April 24 episode of CBC Radio's CrossTalk, as host Ramona Dearing invited dog trainer Glenn Redmond to join her to discuss our canine friends — specifically how they're helping to keep us company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Redmond said his dog, Finn, "cheers me up always."

We also saw the hundreds of photos that our audience posted to the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page, of their beloved pets — so we thought it would be fun to highlight some of those sweet images in a gallery.

One of the predominant themes that came up on the show was the loneliness factor. Some listeners had rescued or adopted an animal, pre-pandemic, and were thankful they did.

Redmond said fostering or adopting an older dog is an area that's often overlooked, where "good things" can happen.

Speaking of good things — take a browse through our gallery filled with listeners' sweet photos. From dogs to a kerchiefed cat — even a rabbit. We've also included the audio from the April 24 CrossTalk show. You'll find that link below the first 10 images.

Dog trainer Glenn Redmond with Finn. (Submitted by Glenn Redmond)

Megan Pelley says her three dogs are 'the sunshine of every day.' (Submitted by Megan Pelley)

Bo is protecting those pizzas with a mighty paw! (Submitted by Nan Sea)

Sixteen-paw crew: with four German shepherds, there's never a dull moment! (Submitted by Claudine Lynch Cranford)

Auston is great company for Emalee King, going wherever she goes (or drives). (Submitted by Emalee King)

Newfoundland puppy wearing our provincial tartan = a beautiful combo! (Submitted by Christina Michelle)

Matilda takes it real nice and easy while posing for the camera. (Submitted by Amanda Green)

These two. Irresistible faces! (Submitted by Trudy Diane Gough)

Why not let the cat pose with the dog? Those kerchiefs, though. (Submitted by Jessica Brown and Steve Hurley)

Lynn Hammond calls Qanik 'my gentle giant.' (Submitted by Lynn Hammond)

Dog trainer Glenn Redmond 25:25

'Not now, Mom. Busy at work!' (Submitted by Hannah Christina)

Happy dogs: Keenu and Koda. (Submitted by Cindi Murphy)

Katherine Saunders says while she doesn't have a dog, her pet rabbit keeps her company! (Submitted by Katherine Saunders)

Good dog! (Submitted by Keanna Dowding)

Nova the husky has been known to catch an episode or two of Tiger King! (Submitted by Kandice KP)

Debbie Whalen and her two dogs pose for a selfie. Sweet! (Submitted by Debbie Whalen)

And what's a dog photo gallery without a golden retriever? Meet Seger. (Submitted by Donette Morris Carpenter)

This is Zyla. Her owner says, 'She gets us outside every day.' (Submitted by Lorraine Decker Oram)

Max likes to stay close and keep watch over baby Rory. (Submitted by Kim Barber)

Handsome dogs — six of them! (Submitted by Georgina Martin)

'Alfie couldn't be happier about our little bubble,' writes Andrea Maunder. (Submitted by Andrea Maunder)

