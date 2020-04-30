Has your dog been keeping you company during the pandemic? A resounding woof!
On a recent edition of CBC Radio's CrossTalk, dog trainer Glenn Redmond joined host Ramona Dearing to celebrate dogs, and discuss how our canine friends are giving us comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic.
American humourist Josh Billings said, "A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself."
Redmond said his dog, Finn, "cheers me up always."
We also saw the hundreds of photos that our audience posted to the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page, of their beloved pets — so we thought it would be fun to highlight some of those sweet images in a gallery.
One of the predominant themes that came up on the show was the loneliness factor. Some listeners had rescued or adopted an animal, pre-pandemic, and were thankful they did.
Redmond said fostering or adopting an older dog is an area that's often overlooked, where "good things" can happen.
Speaking of good things — take a browse through our gallery filled with listeners' sweet photos. From dogs to a kerchiefed cat — even a rabbit. We've also included the audio from the April 24 CrossTalk show. You'll find that link below the first 10 images.