Cute dogs and Jigg's dinner: Here's what people are thankful for this Thanksgiving

Plenty of us are thankful for Thanksgiving dinner — but what else are you thankful for? (Submitted)

Thanksgiving is the time to get together for a good meal with family and think about what we're thankful for. Often it's the food, family, friends, and so on.

But, what else are you thankful for?

We asked you to tell us — the weirder, the better — and they came in.

We're thankful to everyone who got in touch. We picked a handful of our favourite Facebook comments.

Putting a stop to pesky pests

"I'm thankful that my husband and sister managed to block the holes the squirrels ate in the exterior of our summer house (they nailed a cookie sheet from our toaster oven over one particularly inviting egress). Nothing more fun than having a squirrel run out from under a bed, down the hall and into the bathroom...... never to be seen again!" — Karen Dawe-Gordon

"Thankful I managed to catch the housefly that got inside today so that I wouldn't have to hear the buzzing anymore!" — Sandra Feltham

"I am thankful for parents and pictures! Oh, and growing up in St. John's. Here's a picture that my parents saved from 40 years ago. The recreation department ran programs at local parks and issued IDs!" — Marlayne Janes

Marlayne Janes says she's thankful her parents kept this ID from 1979 that she used for programs at St. John's parks. (Marlayne Janes/Submitted)

Favourite foods

"I'm thankful they still make that jellied cranberry sauce that's basically jello because I hate real cranberry sauce." — Katie Brinston Clarke

"Peanut butter." — Barb Murphy

Cats and dogs

Nancy Taylor is thankful for her dog Duke this Thanksgiving. (Nancy Taylor/Submitted)

"My health and my baby Duke!" — Nancy Taylor

"I'm thankful that my cat's vomit is the same colour as my new rug. No stains!" — Ally Baird

No vomit here, and that's what Ally Baird is thankful for! (Ally Baird/Submitted)

Outdoor delights

"I'm thankful for sunshine in October instead of RDF, and for good books to read." — Jamie Michelle

"I'm thankful for being [able] to smell the sweet smell of the forest when out walking." — Sue Bambury

