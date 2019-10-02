2 people arrested in connection to theft of bull penis dog treats: police

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of a vehicle and hundreds of dollars' worth of dog treats, police say.

The treats, known as "pizzles," are dehydrated bull penis chews sold to dog owners to treat tartar buildup on their pets' teeth. They were allegedly stolen from the Pet Zone on Kenmount Road Saturday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the man, 26, and woman, 19, were found Tuesday in a stolen vehicle littered with looted credit cards and licence plates.

Pet Zone owner Mark Winsor told CBC News earlier this week that he contacted the police and used social media to flag the alleged theft to other store owners.

BREAKING - Man and Woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicle and Pet Zone theft. They are held to appear in court today. More information to follow on the RNC website. <a href="https://t.co/w0rj2RqVwT">https://t.co/w0rj2RqVwT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlcrime?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlcrime</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

He said thefts often increase as the holiday season approaches, but didn't place any significance on the items in this particular case.

"Anyone will rob anything. It doesn't make a difference. Usually what's robbed in my stores is donations boxes with money in them," Winsor said.

But he was still surprised by Saturday's loss.

"They took two- and three-foot lengths of pizzles and went out the door.... We're all blown away from this."

Police say the two suspects will appear in court Wednesday.

