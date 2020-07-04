Headed back to work? Here's how to prep your pooch

Dog trainer Glenn Raymond says dogs may need a couple of weeks to adjust to owners going back to work and being alone in the home. (Amy Stoodley/CBC)

As more people return to work through the COVID-19 pandemic, dogs will have to adjust to spending less time with their owners.

Glenn Redmond, a dog trainer in Conception Bay South, says it can sometimes be a challenge.

"We can't expect them to understand it's business as usual now," Redmond told CBC Radio's On The Go Thursday.

"We can't explain it to them, sit them down and go 'Listen, we've had a fun run, but things have changed and now we have to go back to normal.' So it's going to be a little difficult on some dogs."

Redmond said dogs who were fine with the alone time before the pandemic may require one or two weeks of adjustment as things go back to normal. Those who may face separation anxiety or other kinds of anxiety might need some extra time, but he said it's important to start now to make the transition easier.

"If you have the time, I would start to change the routines now," he said. "Lots of times, we go out to the store and we take our dogs with us, now I would start to leave them at home for a little bit … even if it's a half an hour, I would start slowly and really try to leave the dog at home over the next little while."

Redmond said restarting old habits can be a great way to help dogs readjust to being home alone. He points to the fact that dogs are observers, and will start to pick up on certain things that stay with them over time.

"They realize if you're [in] your business suit or work clothes that they haven't seen before, so you might even want to get those out," he said. "Get the clothes you would normally wear and put them on, and leave for an hour or so and come back."

"Any point we can establish the normal routines again, the better off they're going to be."

Puppies require extra care

For those who added a new furry friend during the pandemic, Redmond said getting a puppy up to speed with the new normal will take longer, as they have never really known what it's like to be alone at home.

"You may have a four month [old] puppy who's never been alone, that's going to be a very difficult realm," he said. "I believe there are going to be some socialization issues with some puppies.… If you notice it right away that you're leaving and the puppy is freaking out, they probably need to get some expert advice on that."

For puppies, Redmond recommends beginning to bring in habits and routines as younger dogs can be re-patterned easier than older dogs who are set in their ways.

Puppies face different challenges than older dogs in preparing to be alone, as having someone at home might be all they know. (SPCA)

If the puppy is going in a crate while you are at work, make sure it can be a positive experience for the dog. This will help the dog make the move easier and give owners the peace of mind they need.

Redmond also recommends enlisting the help of friends or neighbours to peek in on the dog every once in a while, or utilizing exercise before you leave to help the dog calm down before the day begins.