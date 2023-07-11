Discarded dog poop bags are such a problem that this university professor wrote a paper about it

Tony Walker is a professor at Dalhousie University who specializes in plastics and plastic pollution. (Submitted by Tony Walker)

A professor at Dalhousie University has put a lot of thought into where dog poop bags go after they're used.

Whether they're properly discarded into the garbage or are thrown into the woods by the lazy, Tony Walker — who specializes in plastics and plastic pollution — used his expertise to lay out the problem.

Last week, his academic paper — "What Not to Do With Dog Poop" — was published.

"It's certainly front and centre, unfortunately, on many of my walks or runs around the neighbourhood," Walker told CBC News on Monday.

"Much of my career is based on finding ways to reduce plastic pollution in the environment. So I couldn't really ignore it."

Walker said he counted 50 discarded used bags during one recent walk. That was within only a 10-minute window.

He found bags on the sidewalk, on the side of trails and also discarded in the woods. He said biodegradable bags are partly misleading.

"The biodegradable bags are only compostable in industrial facilities. They are typically high temperature and they only exist in a few locations around North America," Walker said.

"So many municipalities in Newfoundland and Labrador, and certainly here in Nova Scotia, would not have access to them."

Walker says used dog poop bags should ultimately end up in garbage bins. (Julie Baggs)

What's more, Walker said biodegradable bags are made up of 25 per cent fossil fuel-based plastics.

"Even if they ended up in an industrial facility for composting, they're going to break down into micro plastics. So they still contain plastics," he said.

"In the natural environment they'll take decades to break down and the point is they'll also release micro plastics when they eventually break down."

Leaving dog waste where it lands isn't an option either.

LISTEN | Tony Walker discusses his latest academic paper with CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning: CBC Newfoundland Morning 11:19 Plastic pouches for pooches' poop present pollution problems: Prof Dog owners know you're supposed to pick up after your pet, but lots of those dog poop bags still end up where they shouldn't. Professor Tony Walker at Dalhousie University in Halifax specializes in plastics and plastic pollution, and he's written a paper that's all about dog poop bags.

Walker said it contains parasitic worms, and if left near waterways causes nutrient enrichment and algae blooms.

"Put them in your garbage or if you're on your walk and you do see an appropriate garbage bin, then that's where it should go," he said.

"Ultimately they end up in a land fill, or in some locations they may end up in an industrial facility, but that's very rare. At the very least they should be going into some kind of garbage bag."

Walker wants to see manufacturers clearly label their biodegradable bags with how they should be disposed.

Some examples, he said, include throwing the bags in a garbage bin.

"I think it really is a case of increasing the awareness of pet owners," he said.

"There's a lot of greenwashing in the market place and that's one key example. It's a bit of a pet peeve of mine.… Just because it's got the word biodegradable doesn't mean it's bio-based, which means it's not 100 per cent plant-based plastics."

